Pakistan's Punjab Governor accepts Usman Buzdar's resignation, dissolves cabinet

Lahore [Pakistan], April 1 (ANI): Pakistan's Punjab province Governor Chaudhry Muhamad Sarwar on Friday accepted Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's resignation after the Opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against him.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhamad Sarwar accepted Buzdar's resignation. Following the acceptance of the resignation, the Punjab cabinet has also been dissolved, reported Geo News.

The political upheaval in Punjab comes amid a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan which is going to take place on Sunday.

The joint Opposition had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly, citing that they had been "dissatisfied with his performance."

Sarwar sought approval from Khan before taking his final decision, sources said, adding that he has summoned a session of the Punjab Assembly tomorrow (April 2) to elect the new leader of the House, reported Geo News.



Sarwar also informed Khan about his meeting with the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi and informed him of the number game ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion on April 3.

According to Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Imran Khan had nominated Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the post. PML-Q's leader Moonis Elahi had confirmed that the post has been accepted by Elahi, reported Geo News.

On the other hand, the Opposition has not nominated anyone for the post yet, but sources say PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz is the likely candidate, reported Geo News.

On March 28, Buzdar had tendered his resignation after the joint Opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against him in the Punjab Assembly.

The development had come in the wake of the Opposition's no-confidence motion and increasing pressure within the PTI to remove the incumbent chief minister.

A total of 126 lawmakers -- including Rana Mashood, Ramzan Siddique, Malik Ahmed and Mian Naseer -- from the Opposition parties had signed the no-confidence motion against Buzdar, said PML-N's Rana Mashood, adding that 119 members had signed the requisition for a session.


