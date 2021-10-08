Pakistan's Punjab govt bars teachers from using social media

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 8 (ANI): Pakistan's Punjab government has barred college teachers from using social media platforms and speaking to the conventional media.

Barring the use of social media and conventional media by the teachers, the directions said that no government servant can participate in any media platform except with the express permission of the government. Rule 18 of the Rules bars a government servant from sharing official information or documents with a government servant unauthorised to receive it or a private person or press, reported Dawn.



Punjab's Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) Colleges issued notifications on the use of social media by government servants to all public sector divisional director colleges and principals.

The notification has said that the college teachers while using social media platforms sometimes indulge in actions or behaviour that does not conform to the required standards of official conduct, as envisaged in the rules.

The directions have also said that disciplinary action under law/ rules would be initiated over any violation of the Punjab Government Servants (Conduct) Rules 1966, according to Dawn. (ANI)

