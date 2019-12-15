Pakistan's Sheikh Rashid at it again, warns of war with India

Lahore [Pakistan], Dec 14 (ANI): Motormouth Pakistani Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has once again warned that India and Pakistan might get dragged into a war with each other.

Repeating his by now famous or rather infamous rhetoric of war, Rashid said on Saturday: "It is our responsibility to stand in solidarity with the Muslims of Kashmir and India."

"The way India's Modi Mussolini Hitler is creating problems for Indian Muslims, differences between India and Pakistan will increase which might drag both countries to war," he said while addressing a gathering.

In September, the Minister had claimed Pakistan has small 125-250 gram atom bombs, which may hit a targeted area in India.

The minister is quite a subject of jokes and ridicules on social media for his remarks.

Before that too, Rashid had predicted a war between India and Pakistan in the next few months. (ANI)

