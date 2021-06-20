Pakistan's Sindh cancels COVID-19 jabs due to vaccine shortage

Sindh [Pakistan], June 20 (ANI): Due to vaccine shortage, Pakistan's Sindh province government on Sunday cancelled COVID-19 jabs to its citizens.

All immunisation centres in Sindh to remain closed on Sunday (today), the Sindh Task Force on Coronavirus announced on Saturday after concluding a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, reported Geo News.

The meeting was informed that so far 3,243,988 vaccine doses were received, of which 2,873,857 have been used and only 370,131 remain. Keeping in view the available vaccine stock, the Sindh chief minister decided to close all vaccination centres.

Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said the federal government has informed her department that the Sputnik V vaccine will be provided to Sindh by the last week of June or the first week of July, reported Geo News.

She said that 1.5 million doses of Sinovac will be provided tomorrow, 700,000 doses of CanSino and 400,000 doses of PakVac on Wednesday. The CM said that sufficient doses will be received from next week to speed up the vaccination drive.



The health department briefed the meeting that 13,970 tests were conducted on Friday, resulting in 542 COVID-positive cases, which constituted a 3.9 per cent detection rate.

The meeting was told that Sindh had recorded 82 deaths stemming from COVID-19 over the past week, including 25 each in East and Central, eight in Korangi, six each in South and West, and four in Sukkur.

The meeting was also told that between June 3 and June 18, 263 patients had died, 151 (57 per cent) on ventilators, 49 (19 per cent) off ventilators and 63 (24 per cent) at home, reported Geo News.

As for the passengers who have landed at the Karachi airport, the meeting was told that, so far, 95 per cent of the 42,532 passengers have been found to be COVID-positive.

Meanwhile, the meeting also decided to resume classes of primary grades throughout the province on Monday (tomorrow) and reopening all shrines, gymnasiums, amusement parks and swimming pools on June 28.

After a thorough discussion with the task force members, the chief executive decided to reopen shrines, indoor gyms, amusements parks and swimming pools on June 28, subject to the fulfilment of some conditions, such as maintaining social distance, getting the staff members vaccinated and wearing masks are mandatory. The meeting also decided to review the virus situation on June 28, reported Geo News.

The total caseload of the coronavirus infection in Pakistan has surged to 948,268, while the total number of deaths has risen to 21,977. (ANI)

