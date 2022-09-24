Pakistan's Sindh province remains under eight-foot deep floodwaters

Karachi [Pakistan], September 24 (ANI): Several talukas of Dadu district of Pakistan's Sindh province are still under eight-foot deep water though floodwaters have receded by four feet over the last few days in the province.

According to a Pakistani publication, the Dawn, floodwaters are constantly and rapidly receding in different parts of Dadu district as a result of the September 4 official 'relief cut' which was applied at the RD-14 dyke to ease the immense pressure on Manchhar Lake, and many breaches in canals and tributaries.

However, the worst-ever flooding in Khairpur Nathan Shah, Bhan Syedabad, Johi town and other parts of the district is yet to show any sign of normal life being restored in the near future.

A number of families trapped by floodwaters around Mehar taluka held a demonstration at Ghanta Ghar Chowk for relief goods. They said they badly needed medical assistance and medicines for their nears and dears suffering from different diseases, the Dawn reported.

Assistant Commissioner of Mehar taluka, Mohsin Shaikh said that seven-foot high floodwaters were standing in all villages around the taluka even after the level dropped by four feet in recent days.

A report from Johi suggests that due to the floodwaters, the land route between Johi and Dadu remained cut off by floodwaters.

People were using boats to shuttle between Dadu and flooded towns to provide food, water and other necessities of life to their marooned families and relatives, the Dawn reported.

A resident of KN Shah, Dr Khalil Sikandar Kunharo, while leading local residents in widening the Kali Mori breach, revealed that around 3,000 men, women and children were present in their houses in the town and staying in upper storeys or on the rooftops. They had chosen not to leave the town when it was hit by flood, said the doctor.



Notably, under the supervision of district administration, labourers with the help of desperate local residents widened the breach of the Johi canal branch dyke at Kali Mori, the Dawn reported.

On Friday, the Dadu Deputy Commissioner, Syed Murtaza Ali Shah said that the cut was widened in order to speedily drain out floodwaters from KN Shah. He said the vast areas adjacent to the town were also surrounded by as many high floodwaters.

The horrific situation in the town had developed on August 31 after huge deluges caused breaches in Suprio bund near Gozo, a small settlement in KN Shah. Gozo was also heavily flooded.

The water level of Manchhar Lake has also significantly dropped. It was recorded at 119.75RL on Friday, almost three feet below the danger level, according to irrigation engineer Mahesh Kumar, the Dawn reported.

Since June this year, Pakistan has endured harsh monsoon weather resulting in a serious humanitarian and development crisis.

According to government estimates, about 33 million people across the country have been affected by unrelenting heavy rains and flooding - the worst in decades.

Millions of acres of crops and orchards - many of those ready to harvest - have been damaged and destroyed, and the next planting season is threatened. Agriculture is a critical source of sustenance and livelihood for the majority of families in Pakistan, and for the economy of the country.

Pakistan has a total of 160 districts. To date, half of these across the country is declared "calamity hit." And that number is expected to increase.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more than normal rains in the south-eastern areas of Sindh in September. (ANI)

