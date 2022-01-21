Pak's blatant lies about JeM, LeT terror groups deserve FATF blacklisting

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 21 (ANI): Pakistan rightly deserves blacklisting by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as the country, in its plenary session in October, blatantly misrepresented information of Jaish-e-Mohammad leader, Maulana Masood Azhar and claimed that he is untraceable.

This assertion was quickly debunked, as Azhar's writings advocating for jihad appeared in the jihadi media.

According to reports, JeM leaders are running indoctrination and training camps as well as organising and attending conferences across Punjab and other provinces in search of recruits and cash.

On September 19 last, Azhar wrote an article criticising the media for circulating fake news instead of celebrating the Islamic victory in Afghanistan. On December 29, he called for jihad in the name of Allah, reported Islam Khabar.

In the last few months, there has been clear evidence of the terrorist group holding different meetings in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.



On September 10, 2021, the JeM held a "Salam Shuhada-e-Islam Conference" at Markaz Jamia Masjid Hanifa Abbasspur, where Masood Ilyas Kashmiri shouted slogans like "India Teri Maut Ayee, Jaish Ayee, Jaish Ayee".

It threatened that its cadres had crossed the Line of Control and would soon carry out suicide attacks in Kashmir and Delhi. At the mosque, posters of fallen terrorists were widely exhibited.

The terrorist group is also infamous for carrying out jihadist activities in madrasas of Karachi and Bahawalpur in Pakistan.

Terrorists claimed responsibility for the December 2021 terrorist attack on Srinagar police and sought funds for future operations at a big public assembly in PoK earlier this month, reported Islam Khabar.

The conference was held in Jaloth, near Rawalakote, and was addressed by PoK's regional chief, Muhammad Ilyas.

The same is also confirmed by a US report which emphasizes that terror groups, including JeM and LeT, are targeting India. (ANI)

