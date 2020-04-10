Pak's coronavirus cases rise to 4,474, Punjab remains worst affected

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 4,474 on Friday with the nationwide death toll at 65.

Punjab has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan with the provincial tally at 2,224, Dawn reported citing official data. Nearly half of the cases in the country are from Punjab.

Sindh, the second-worst affected province after Punjab, recorded 1,128 cases so far.

According to official data, 572 people across the country have also recovered from the disease.

Global cases of coronavirus topped 1.5 million, less than a week after surpassing the one million mark. The worldwide death toll has reached 95,000. (ANI)

