Islamabad [Pakistan], August 2 (ANI): Pakistan's Dawn news channel was hacked on Sunday, showing Indian flag with a happy Independence day message.
The message was shown on the channel's screen during commercials at around 3.30 pm and lasted for about 16 seconds, according to social media.
Dawn TV has reportedly said that an investigation has been ordered into the matter. (ANI)
Pak's Dawn news channel hacked, shows Indian flag with Happy Independence Day message
ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:14 IST
