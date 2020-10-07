Pak's Federal cabinet divided over FIR against Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 7 (ANI): The federal cabinet of Pakistan is divided over the issue of an FIR registered against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, blaming him for criminal conspiracy over his recent "provocative speeches" that were made from London, reported Geo News.

According to sources, during a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday, two federal ministers and a special assistant suggested that the FIR registered against Nawaz "should reach its logical conclusion".

"However, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other members of the cabinet remained adamant that the government was not in favour of exacting political revenge on the opposition," quoted Geo News.

The other ministers, according to sources, were of the opinion that the FIR against Nawaz should be dismissed.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Sharif in the case of criminal conspiracy for the "provocative speeches" he made in London to "defame Pakistan's institutions".



Earlier this month, Pakistan failed to execute a non-bailable arrest warrant against Sharif, who was granted permission to fly abroad to get medical treatment in November last year.

For nearly one month, the Pakistan government made several attempts to get Sharif's arrest warrant signed.

Last week, the IHC had slammed Sharif over his failure to appear before the court after he was granted permission to fly abroad for medical treatment.

The Prime Minister had tasked relevant authorities to bring back Sharif at the earliest. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting where the Prime Minister also issued the directive to pursue the matter vigorously.

Last month, the IHC came down heavily on the Imran Khan-led government for allowing Sharif to go abroad without informing the court and it was up to the dispensation to take steps for ensuring the latter's return to the country. (ANI)

