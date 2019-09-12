Representative Image
Representative Image

Pak's gray listing expected to move to Black List by FATF in October

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): Media reports quoting a Pakistan official indicate that Pakistan's evaluation by the Asia Pacific Joint Group in Bangkok this week did not match up to its expectations. The unidentified official indicated that the group asked complex questions and did not seem to be satisfied.
FATF had placed Pakistan on its Gray List in June 2018, giving it a 15-month action plan to complete implementation of a 27-point action plan, failing which the country could be placed in the Black List.
In August 2019, a subsidiary body of FATF, the Asia Pacific Group placed Pakistan in the Enhanced Follow Up List for failure to meet its standards. On 40 compliance parameters, Pakistan was non-compliant on 30. On 11 effectiveness parameters, Pakistan was adjudged as Low on 10.
Pakistan has been under the FATF radar for its complicity towards terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Haqqani Network, among others. In addition, proscribed terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Azhar Masood are either regularly seen seeking donations and volunteers for armed rebellions in India, or making calls for jihad in Kashmir from the inner recesses of GHQ Rawalpindi.
The FATF in June, gave a stern message to Pakistan to expedite its action plan for curbing terror financing by October or face the prospect of getting blacklisted, which could aggravate problems for its low growth, high inflation economy.
In the run-up to the FATF Plenary scheduled to be held in Paris from October 13 to 18 where Pakistan's compliance with the action plan will be assessed, Islamabad has been engaged in hectic lobbying in a last-ditch bid to influence the outcome in its favour.
In addition, Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet leaders from Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa, Turkey, France, Germany, Britain, and Canada on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York from September 17 to 20.
Khan's meetings have also been proposed with the leaders of Indonesia, Australia, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, the United States, Mexico, and Argentina to muster support on issues related to FATF and grey-listing process.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also scheduled to seek support from Kuwait, Sweden, South Korea, China, Oman, Qatar, UAE, Russia, Greece Austria, Spain, Luxembourg, Ireland, Brazil, and other countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Under the FATF action plan, Pakistan has nothing substantial to show by way of terror-related seizures in the list of over 900 seized properties of various terror organisations. Nor were formal terror-financing cases lodged or investigations completed since February 2018.
Thus, Pakistan has been largely non-compliant on all parameters stipulated by the FATF even though media reports in Pakistan seem to indicate that the country has reason to hope that things will change due to the Prime Minister fronting the information blitz. The reality, it appears is different to what Pakistan is being told by its leaders. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:10 IST

Opportunities immense for India, Switzerland to collaborate in...

Bern [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that there are opportunities for India and Switzerland to collaborate and connect in various sectors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:03 IST

Important to note how matter got resolved quickly: MEA on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): India on Thursday said that the standoff between its troops and their Chinese counterparts in Ladakh was resolved due to established mechanisms between the two countries and underlined it was important to note that the matter was resolved "quickly".

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:52 IST

India raises Pak-sponsored terrorism in J-K with UNHRC chief

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): A high-level Indian delegation led by MEA Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh on Thursday met UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and briefed her on the issue of Pakistan's continued efforts to destabilise the situation in Jammu and Kashmir thro

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:36 IST

Expect China to buy large amounts of agricultural products: Trump

Washington [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is expecting China to buy agriculture products "in large amounts."

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:16 IST

India, US armies conduct 'Exercise Yudh Abhyas'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): A joint military training, Exercise Yudh Abhyas - 2019 is being conducted at Joint Base Lewis Mc Chord, Washington DC, from September 5-18 as part of the ongoing Indo-US defence cooperation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:05 IST

Altaf Hussain summoned by British police for questioning in 2016...

London [UK], Sept 12 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain was on Thursday summoned again by the British police for questioning in a case related to a 2016 speech, where he allegedly urged his supporters to take the law into their own hands.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:02 IST

Trump criticises US Federal Reserve for not 'acting quickly' as ECB

Washington [US], Sept 12 (ANI): Hours after European Central Bank (ECB) lowered rates on deposit facility by 10 basis points, US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticised the Federal Reserve for not acting quickly as ECB.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:44 IST

India closely following developments in Afghanistan: MEA

New Delhi [India] Sept 12 (ANI): India is closely following the developments in Afghanistan, Raveesh Kumar, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:14 IST

China, Pak only countries to raise Kashmir at UNHRC; Indian...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): As Pakistan and China remain the only two countries to make references on Kashmir at the UNHRC meet, a high-level Indian delegation led by MEA Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh met with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, here on Thursday an

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:55 IST

Former UK Deputy PM Nick Clegg calls on Home Minister Shah

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Former Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Nick Clegg called on Union Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:52 IST

Furukawa Electric Company contributes to Tokyo Olympic 2020

Tokyo [Japan], Sep 12 (ANI): At the citizen hall in Tokyo's Hino City, Karate players are doing tough training.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:57 IST

Indian national to return home after spending 12 years in Bangladesh jail

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): After spending close to 12 years in Bangladesh jail, an Indian national -- Satish Chaudhary -- was released from the prison on Thursday.

Read More
iocl