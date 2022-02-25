Pak's Jamaat-e-Islami farmer wing stages protest in Lahore over lower rates of crops, many arrested

Lahore [Pakistan], February 25 (ANI): The farmer wing of Jamaat-e-Islami on Thursday protested in Lahore over the issue of lower rates of crops and many of them were arrested by the police.

They were complaining that the rates fixed for their crops were lower than their expenses. They demanded that the general sales tax on the seeds and agricultural tools should be removed, reported Dunya Daily.

Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Sirajul Haq, addressed the meeting and said that the farmers and labourers will surround the Punjab Assembly if their demands are not met.



The central president of the Kisan Board Chaudhary Shaukat said that the fertilizer had become costlier and unavailable at the same time.

"If the situation does not change, then the production of the crops will fall down," said Shaukat.

The protestor said that the government should accept their demands and release their arrested colleagues, otherwise they will close down the entire province, reported Dunya Daily.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Haq said that the Imran Khan-led PTI government has broken all the records of tyranny and injustice.

"All departments and sectors are crumbling due to the wrong policies of the government. It has to go now. It has become a slave of the IMF," said Haq. (ANI)

