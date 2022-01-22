Pak's Karachi on third spot in latest list of world cities with worst air quality

Karachi [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): Pakistan's Karachi reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 224 on Saturday and became the World's third most polluted city, reported Dhaka Tribune.



AQI is an index for reporting daily air quality and is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

According to multiple studies, breathing polluted air increases a person's risk of acquiring heart disease, chronic respiratory disorders, lung infections, and cancer.

Air pollution kills an estimated seven million people year, owing to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections, according to World Health Organization (WHO). (ANI)

