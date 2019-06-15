Screenshot of PTI's press conference in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Screenshot of PTI's press conference in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pak's meow moment: Imran Khan's party issues clarification over cat filter gaffe

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:19 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 15 (ANI): Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) had to issue a clarification after it was trolled for streaming a press conference on Facebook with the 'cat' filter on.
A newser called by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister of Information Shoukat Yousufzai and his colleagues on Friday quite literally turned into a cat show after the filter got activated during live streaming, super-imposing ears and whiskers on ministers' faces.
Calling itself "pioneers of social media in Pakistan," the official statement by PTI said, "we not only pride ourselves in bringing Pakistani Politics to internet but also feel content in setting high standards of SOPs and etiquette with the help of our dedicated volunteer based SM force."
The screenshots of the press conference went viral with netizens poking fun at the gaffe.
"Who let the cats out," commented one Twitter user.
The backlash led PTI to, well, purr, "SM Disciplinary committee probed the matter first hand and concluded the incident as "a human error" by one of our hard working volunteer. All necessary actions have been taken to avoid such incident in future with a great emphasis on strict enforcement of SOPs and protocol for live coverage by the ground teams."
The incident took place a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made headlines with his diplomatic embarrassment at the SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Khan walked and sat during the opening ceremony of the summit even as world leaders were supposed to remain standing and welcome the head of the host state. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:17 IST

UN raises concern over UN counterterrorism official's visit to...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): The United States on Friday objected to a visit by the United Nations counterterrorism chief to China's Xinjiang province, where around one million ethnic Uighurs and minority Muslims are reportedly held at detention centres.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 18:02 IST

NAB submits reply on Sharif's bail plea

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 15 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here on Saturday submitted its reply in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the plea seeking suspension of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:38 IST

Terrorism 'gravest threat to Asia: S Jaishankar at CICA Summit

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 15 (ANI): Terrorism is the 'gravest threat' that people in Asia face, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Saturday, while stating that terrorists and their victims must never be equated.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:02 IST

Former German footballer Ozil's wedding sparks controversy

Istanbul [Turkey], June 15 (ANI): The extravagant wedding of former German midfielder Mesut Ozil sparked controversy this week after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was seen attending the ceremony as best man to the footballer.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:34 IST

31 test positive for HIV in Pakistan's Sindh

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 15 (ANI): Thirty-one of 2,500 persons were found to be HIV positive during a screening programme for the virus conducted in Pakistan's Sindh province, health officials said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:26 IST

Paris: Notre Dame to hold its first mass two months after fire

Paris [France], Jun 15 (ANI): The Notre-Dame Cathedral will host its first mass on Saturday, exactly two months after the devastating blaze that caused its famous spire to collapse.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:22 IST

Hong Kong to suspend controversial extradition bill

Hong Kong, Jun 15 (ANI): The embattled government of Hong Kong on Saturday is expected to announce a suspension to the efforts to pass a controversial China extradition bill, in an apparent bid to quell further unrest and mass demonstrations that have been building up pressure on the city's government

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:07 IST

160 Sri Lankan military personnel, kin to visit Bodh Gaya

New Delhi [India], Jun 15 (ANI): In a bid to further strengthen their friendship, India is hosting 160 Sri Lankan military personnel and their families as part of the second edition of a special pilgrimage trip to Bodh Gaya starting on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:00 IST

Seven-year-old Indian girl dies while crossing US-Mexico border

Tucson [USA], Jun 15 (ANI): A seven-year-old Indian girl died in a remort desert area of Arizona while reportedly trying to cross into the United States from Mexico with a group of people, the US Customs and Border Protection has said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:52 IST

CICA Summit: EAM Jaishankar meets Tajikistan President

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], Jun 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the fifth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Dushanbe.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:05 IST

Chinese language made mandatory in many schools in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 15 (ANI): Many schools across the country have made it mandatory for students to learn Mandarin lured by the Chinese government's offer to cover salaries of teachers who teach the language.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:02 IST

USA: One killed in shooting at wholesale store in Southern California

Corona [USA], Jun 15 (ANI) One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a shooting incident in the US city of Corona on Friday night.

Read More
iocl