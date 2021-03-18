Pak's national COVID-19 positivity ratio crosses 7 pc amid surge in infections

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 17 (ANI): As COVID-19 cases are rapidly surging in Pakistan, the national positivity ratio in the country shot past 7 per cent on Tuesday after over 2,500 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to data issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 35,303 tests were conducted in the country during the last 24 hours out of which 2,511 returned as positive, taking the positivity ratio to 7.1 per cent, Geo News reported.

The positivity ratio in Islamabad has reached 7.7 per cent with 414 additional infections, said the District Health Officer (DHO).

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan stands at 23,355.

With additional infections in the last 24 hours, the national total of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached 6,09,604.

Out of these, 11,089 cases have been reported in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), 19,233 in Balochistan, 4,961 in Gilgit Baltistan, 48,495 in Islamabad, 76,379 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 188,225 in Punjab, and 261,582 in Sindh, Geo News reported citing NCOC data.

Moreover, the country also registered 58 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 13,595. (ANI)