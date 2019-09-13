Pakistani flag
Pakistani flag

Pak's plan for federal control over Karachi faces backlash, netizens demand separate nation for Sindhis

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 02:13 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 13 (ANI): As Pakistan government is planning to take over the control of administrative affairs of Karachi, it has received fierce opposition from social media users across the country with people calling for a separate nation for Sindhis.
As the reports surfaced that the government is planning to invoke Article 149 in Karachi, hashtags such as #SindhRejectsKarachiCommittee" and "#UnitedSindhUnitedPakistan" became top Twitter trends in Pakistan.
Apart from the common public, several politicians, writers, and civil society activists have also condemned the federal government's plan to invoke Article 149.
This all began when Law Minister Farogh Naseem said that the centre is considering taking over the administrative affairs of Karachi by enforcing a constitutional clause.
"After getting approval of the cabinet the provision will be exercised and in case of any resistance shown by the provincial government we will approach the Supreme Court under Article 184 (1) of the Constitution to seek a directive in this regard and if the province still shows reluctance we will file a contempt petition in the SC," Dawn quoted Naseem as saying.
The opposition reacted immediately and pointed out the government's hysterical nature.
Pakistan People's Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the government is trying to build a narrative against India meanwhile doing the same in Karachi
"You try to build a narrative against [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi, saying that he unconstitutionally captured Kashmir, and at the same time you try to occupy Karachi. This is bizarre," Bilawal said in his press conference.
Meanwhile, Twitterati has termed the government plan a"dirty tactic" to divert public opinion from the core issues.
"Mangi sb! #Article149 is just a dirty tactic to divert public opinion on other core issues. But remember Karachi is going to be an 'albatross around IK's neck','' said a user Zakir Darban.
Few have also called for a free country for Sindhis--Sindhudesh.
"Sindhis of Pakistan should start demanding #Sindhudesh ... a free country from Pakistan if there is even the slightest threat of Karachi being separated from #Sindh #SindhIsOne #SindhRejectsKarachiCommittee #Article149," tweeted Sindhi Chokro.

"Karachi is a part of Sindh If anyone tries to divide Sindh We will divide Pakistan into 4 parts," tweeted a user.

"And it is #Karachi that gives you parasites free money.#Article149," tweeted another user.
"I like how PTI manages to give lollipop to Karachiites after every one month or so #Article149 #KarachiIsSindh," tweeted Abdul Hasseb Khashklei.
Twitter users have also accused the government of gaining complete control over Karachi because of it being an economic hub.
"National security state strikes. #Article149 Army wants the golden goose Karachi to lay eggs for them. #AnnexKarachi for that. Without Karachi's finances, there is no Pakistan, no Army. One Unit, Martial Law and now #Article149 @BBhuttoZardari @BakhtawarBZ @AseefaBZ RIP Karachi," TeenJay tweeted.
"Yes things aren't good in Karachi but they are also not that good in other parts of Sindh. Strangely no concern from Fed Govt for citizens living there. Also not convinced about overstretching #Article149 to handover Karachi to those who are quickly making a mess of Punjab and KP," said another twitterati.

(ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 00:21 IST

Indian High Commissioner to UK meets UP minister Satish Mahana

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam met Uttar Pradesh's Minister of Infrastructure and Industrial Development Satish Mahana here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:59 IST

Pradhan meets GECF Secretary-General, discusses trends in global...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 12 (ANI): Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Yury P. Sentyurin and discussed trends in global gas markets and energy transition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:32 IST

India, Thailand joint military exercise from September 16

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): MAITREE, the joint military exercise between India and Thailand, will be conducted at Foreign Training Node, Umroi, in Meghalaya, from September 16 to 29.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:32 IST

In Qatar, Dharmendra Pradhan discusses strengthening cooperation...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy and CEO Qatar Petroleum, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the hydrocarbons sector.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:10 IST

Opportunities immense for India, Switzerland to collaborate in...

Bern [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that there are opportunities for India and Switzerland to collaborate and connect in various sectors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:04 IST

Pak's gray listing expected to move to Black List by FATF in October

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): Media reports quoting a Pakistan official indicate that Pakistan's evaluation by the Asia Pacific Joint Group in Bangkok this week did not match up to its expectations. The unidentified official indicated that the group asked complex questions and did not seem to be sa

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:03 IST

Important to note how matter got resolved quickly: MEA on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): India on Thursday said that the standoff between its troops and their Chinese counterparts in Ladakh was resolved due to established mechanisms between the two countries and underlined it was important to note that the matter was resolved "quickly".

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:52 IST

India raises Pak-sponsored terrorism in J-K with UNHRC chief

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): A high-level Indian delegation led by MEA Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh on Thursday met UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and briefed her on the issue of Pakistan's continued efforts to destabilise the situation in Jammu and Kashmir thro

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:36 IST

Expect China to buy large amounts of agricultural products: Trump

Washington [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is expecting China to buy agriculture products "in large amounts."

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:16 IST

India, US armies conduct 'Exercise Yudh Abhyas'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): A joint military training, Exercise Yudh Abhyas - 2019 is being conducted at Joint Base Lewis Mc Chord, Washington DC, from September 5-18 as part of the ongoing Indo-US defence cooperation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:05 IST

Altaf Hussain summoned by British police for questioning in 2016...

London [UK], Sept 12 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain was on Thursday summoned again by the British police for questioning in a case related to a 2016 speech, where he allegedly urged his supporters to take the law into their own hands.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:02 IST

Trump criticises US Federal Reserve for not 'acting quickly' as ECB

Washington [US], Sept 12 (ANI): Hours after European Central Bank (ECB) lowered rates on deposit facility by 10 basis points, US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticised the Federal Reserve for not acting quickly as ECB.

Read More
iocl