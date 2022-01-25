Pak's Punjab province lodges 'fake' cases against farmers as they protest over urea crisis

Bahawalnagar [Pakistan], January 25 (ANI): Scores of farmers in Pakistan's Punjab province have alleged that the administration seemed busy suppressing the voice of the farmers by lodging fake cases against them whenever they tried to record their protest against the non-availability of urea, according to a media report.

Farmers in Punjab province's Bahawalnagar have stated that their wheat crops were ruined due to the non-availability of urea and the administration was not ready to take any measures, reported Dawn.

They also staged a sit-in in front of the office of the Chishtian assistant commissioner (AC) to protest the shortage of urea here on Monday.



Due to the indifference of the district administration, the urea crises across the district was getting worsened with each passing day, alleged the farmers.

Instead of taking any concrete step to resolve the issue permanently, the administration seemed busy suppressing the voice of the farmers by lodging fake cases against them whenever they tried to record their protest, said the farmers.

Later, farmers later took out a rally in the city and demanded to provide urea at the government rates immediately. They also threatened the administration they would take to the streets again if their demands were not met, according to Dawn. (ANI)

