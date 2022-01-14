Pak's Sindh to impose lockdown, shut schools on federal body's recommendation as COVID-19 cases rise

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 14 (ANI): As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Pakistan's Sindh province, the state has said that the decision to impose a lockdown will be taken after recommendations from federal bodies, reported local media.

The decision to impose a lockdown and close educational institutions will be taken in line with the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) recommendations, Geo News quoted Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah as saying on Friday.

Shah's comments on lockdown came as provincial capital Karachi's coronavirus positivity ratio reached 28.80 per cent in the last 24 hours.



Coronavirus cases are spreading at a rapid pace, but the situation is under control, said Shah, stressing that hospitalisations and patients in intensive care units (ICU) in the port city are less.

The province reported 2,321 new cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours bumping overall infections to 4,94,064 and death toll to 7,693, according to Geo News.

Shah also said that COVID-19 infections are not only rising in Sindh but across the rest of Pakistan too. Although, he said that the provincial government is monitoring the coronavirus situation. (ANI)

