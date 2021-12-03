Pak's women rights group objects to Imran Khan's view on divorce issue

Islamabad [Pakistan] December 3 (ANI): A women rights organization in Pakistan has objected to the views expressed by their country's Prime Minister Imran Khan on women’s divorce.

This comes after Pakistan PM spoke against the "liberal values" of women in Pakistan by voicing against divorce filed by them, according to the Daily Times.

Shabina Ayaz, resident director of women's rights group Aurat Foundation said women in Pakistan should avoid tolerating violence or endure a life full of misery and violence.

“It’s wrong that our society and culture tell women that once they’re married they should accept it until death,” Ayaz said.

Earlier, Imran Khan had objected to divorce in a manner that makes it a discouraging act even for those women who are bearing the brunt of abusive and violent marriages.

Earlier, a report by the US Department of State stated that women who are harmed by their husbands are “reluctant to pursue charges because of the stigma attached to divorce and their economic and psychological dependence on relatives."

Gender equality is far from being practised fully in Pakistan’s society and more than half of abusive marriages in Pakistani society are saved from divorce just because the woman has learnt to compromise with her husband, according to the Daily Times. (ANI)