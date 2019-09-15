Representative image
Palestinian armed forces intercept Israeli drone in Gaza strip

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:29 IST

Gaza Strip, Sept 15 (ANI): Palestinian armed forces on Saturday claimed that it has downed an Israeli drone in the Gaza Strip.
According to the armed wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP)--Abu Ali Mustapha Brigades-- statement, the group shot down a Mavic Pro reconnaissance drone on Saturday.
However, Israeli military spokesperson told Sputnik that they had no information on the incident.
The new development comes days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to annex the Jordon Valley in the West Bank. Jordon valley and the northern Dead Sea constitute almost 30 per cent of the West Bank.
For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel and the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, more than 40 Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli military in al-Eizariya, a city in the West Bank.
"Today, 46 Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli army," Palestinian Red Crescent spokeswoman Erab Fuqaha said on Saturday.
Among the injured was a six-year-old girl, who had received a head injury in the clashes.
On Friday, 30 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip, according to local medics.
The Gaza Strip has witnessed massive protests for over a year. Since last year, the Palestinians have been staging weekly demonstrations demanding an end to Israel's 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has affected nearly two million people from getting access to basic needs.
Around 270 people have died and a thousand others injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the Gaza protests. (ANI)



Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:59 IST

