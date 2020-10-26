Palestinian teen succumbs to injuries after being beaten by Israeli forces

Ramallah [Palestine], October 25 (ANI): A Palestinian teenager succumbed to his injuries after being beaten by Israeli forces on Sunday near the town of Turmus-Ayya near Ramallah, according to Palestinian media.

The Palestinian health ministry said that the victim, Amer Abedalrahim Snobar had arrived at the hospital after being "severely beaten on the neck", reported Al Jazeera.

Ahmed al-Bitawi, director of the Palestine Medical Complex, confirmed on Sunday morning that Snobar died as a result of injuries sustained from an attack by Israeli forces.

"There were visible signs of beatings on Snobar's neck," Al Jazeera quoted Bitawi.



The medical centre reported that the injuries on Snobar were consistent with being beaten with the butts of Israeli soldiers' rifles.

Snobar hailed from the village of Yatma, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Meanwhile, Israel's army stated that the troops had responded to an incident north of Ramallah after rocks were hurled at an army vehicle.

Troops in the area were dispatched to the scene and searched the area for assailants, the army statement said.

"Initial details suggest that upon the arrival of the troops... the two suspects tried to escape by foot. While fleeing, one of the suspects apparently lost consciousness, collapsed and hit his head. The suspect was not beaten by IDF troops,' said the army. (ANI)

