Palestinian woman shot dead at West Bank checkpoint: Israeli police

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 13 (ANI/Xinhua): A 28-year-old Palestinian woman was shot dead on Saturday by an Israeli security guard at the Qalandiya checkpoint in the West Bank, the Israeli police said.



The woman, a resident of the Palestinian refugee camp Aqabat Jaber near the city of Jericho, approached the cars crossing at the checkpoint manned by Israeli border police and civilian security guards, and ran toward them holding a knife in her hand, according to the police.

A civilian guard fired several bullets at the woman after she kept getting closer without heeding the guard's warning calls on her to stop. Medical staff who arrived later pronounced the woman's death.

The Palestinian woman was reportedly identified with Gaza's ruling movement Hamas and had been jailed in 2016-2018 for a stabbing attempt. (ANI/Xinhua)

