This car showcased at Tokyo Motor Show has automatic driving technology of home appliance maker Panasonic.
This car showcased at Tokyo Motor Show has automatic driving technology of home appliance maker Panasonic.

Panasonic displays future car at Tokyo Motor Show 2019

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:11 IST

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 5 (ANI): Tokyo Motor Show, one of the world's largest car exhibitions has attracted attention from car manufacturers showcasing their latest products. The theme of the Tokyo Motor Show in 2019 is 'future'.
"Future Expo" was held to introduce the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and to depict the future life.
The exhibition features the participation of home appliance makers, not car manufacturers. This car has automatic driving technology of home appliance maker "Panasonic".
This car is developed "Space L" by Panasonic. Inside the car, windows and ceilings can be used as a monitor to enjoy video and sound as 8K monitor gives people a sense of reality.
"The concept is a proposal for future cabin space and new value around 2030 in the future. When mobility style becomes automatic driving, the way people move and spending space in the cabin is changing. We will propose, for example, space as living room like home, room for relaxing, Movie Theater and place for enjoying with a friend," said Panasonic's Naoki Usui
Seat and space are controlled temperature and humidity automatically suitable for a person.
In addition, the front seats have a computer and a video phone that can be used in a business situation.
In this area, Panasonic is displaying the latest products. There are walking-training products for use by the elderly and power suits to simplify transportation.
One of the hottest products is a mist jet machine without getting wet.
"Countermeasure against the heat of summer in Japan has become a big issue not only for next year's Olympics and Paralympics but also for a large-scale event. I hope people in the world will experience this Japanese technology and feel the coolness," Kenta Yamada of Panasonic said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:47 IST

Pakistan releases Kartarpur song ahead of corridor inauguration

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday launched a special song ahead of the inauguration of the corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan this week.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:12 IST

Madagascar hosts 6th edition of monthly literary event by Indian Embassy

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Nov 5 (ANI): Four renowned poets read out their translations of Indian poems in French and Malagasy at a monthly literary programme organised by the Indian Embassy in Madagascar here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 03:00 IST

Pakistan releases stamp ahead of Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday released a commemorative postage stamp for pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 02:58 IST

Yamaha exhibits electric and three-wheeled bikes

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 5 (ANI): Yamaha, a pioneer in motorsports, announced a new product at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 02:42 IST

PM Modi reaches Delhi after concluding 3-day Thailand visit

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Tuesday concluding his three-day visit to Thailand where he participated in ASEAN- India, East Asia and RCEP summits.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 01:50 IST

Twitter takes down Hamas, Hezbollah-affiliated accounts

Washington [US], Nov 5 (ANI): Twitter has taken down several accounts affiliated with US-designated terrorist groups, Hamas and Hezbollah after lawmakers accused the platform of flouting the country's law.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 01:50 IST

Nepal court orders former house speaker in judicial custody

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 5 (ANI): A Nepal court has ordered former House Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara to judicial custody on charges of attempt to rape.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:26 IST

Nepal: Four workers trapped inside Bajhang hydropower tunnel found dead

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 4 (ANI): Four workers trapped inside the tunnel of an under-construction hydropower project in Nepal's Bajhang District since Sunday were found dead on Monday afternoon, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:23 IST

41 migrants found alive in refrigerated truck in northern Greece

Athens [Greece], Nov 4 (ANI): 41 migrants were found alive inside a refrigerated truck after it was intercepted during a routine check on a highway in northern Greece, police said on Monday

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:16 IST

India, Vietnam agree to work together closely to tackle threats...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the sidelines of the ongoing ASEAN summit in Bangkok, during which they discussed the threat of extremism and terrorism and agreed to work closely to tackle this menace.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:01 IST

India, Australia commit for transparent and inclusive Indo-Pacific region

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a bilateral with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Bangkok, during which they affirmed their commitment for a free, open, transparent and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:37 IST

India, Australia, Japan, US reaffirm commitment towards open...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 4 (ANI): India, Australia, Japan, and the United States on Monday reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific Region based on shared values and principles and respect for international law.

Read More
iocl