Panasonic introduces progressive IoT technology

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:40 IST

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 18 (ANI): Panasonic has been making home appliances for a long time that have become necessary for daily life.
About a hundred years ago, Panasonic developed a two-lamp socket for the first time. This device makes running electric current flow to two light bulbs simultaneously.
Light bulb and lighting technology still have the potential of new technology. The technology of electricity that once only used to light up bulbs has changed into a technology that integrates consumer electronics and information.
The theme of the seminar is Power Line Communication (PLC).
"We are developing technology to use in residential and living space. We have developed a new power line communication that we built as the Internet of Things to connect," said Michimasa Aramaki, a Panasonic representative.
PLC technology conveys information through the line of appliance cord, power line, coaxial cable for TV and control line.
The experiment is to control the lighting of trees from a distant place through a power cable. The power cable is simply connected to the wall outlet. It turns the red light into a different color. The line in this video is also used by PLC technology.
Aramaki also said that the "PLC is a technology where data, such as e-mail and the Internet, flows along with electricity but it has long been called a dream technology. For example, now using the metal wire, in elevator or streetlight for wireless technology is increasing but with PLC, we can realize connection in the place like underground or stadium, where the connection is very difficult."
"I hope that this PLC technology will become an indispensable technology for the future infrastructure," he added.
Panasonic technology that originated from a simple light bulb socket aims to be a pioneer in information society and infrastructure. (ANI)

