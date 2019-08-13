Panasonic introduces real-time tracking and projection mapping projector for Tokyo 2020

The real-time tracking and projection mapping compatible projector is created by Panasonic.
ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 00:30 IST

Tokyo (Japan), Aug 13 (ANI): Real-time tracking and projection mapping compatible projector was used for a highly innovative video performance during the "One Year to Go" Ceremony for Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
The event was jointly organised by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and Tokyo Metropolitan government with an aim to kick off the one-year countdown.
"We feel that this device which follows people's movements, such as dancers, is a tool for performance shows, such as attractions, theatre and concerts," said Panasonic Hirotatsu Asai.
The biggest feature of this technology is that it makes it possible to follow people's movements and produce images.
"As an Olympic partner, Panasonic has contributed greatly to the operation of the Games with our technology for more than 30 years. In London, we introduced a very bright projector called super luminance, and in Rio, we offered projection mapping and solution for opening and closing ceremonies using the projector," Panasonic's Fumitaka Numata said.
This time, I am thinking of collecting these contributions knowledge. At the same time, I would like to contribute to the development of cities that have the opportunity of the Olympic Games," he added.
They call athletes from the worldwide to participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.(ANI)

