Panasonic introduces solution for renewable energy

Shiga [Japan], October 31 (ANI): Panasonic introduces "H2 KIBOU FIELD", a demonstrative experiment at its Kusatsu factory in Shiga Prefecture.

3-storage batteries, pure hydrogen fuel cell generators, and photovoltaic generators together can provide appropriate control and a stable supply of electricity.

Panasonic says that it is the world's first demonstration to prove that 100 per cent of the electricity consumed by a factory can be powered entirely by hydrogen from renewable sources.

It also declared "Green Impact" to contribute to decreasing carbon dioxide emissions. By 2030, the carbon dioxide emissions of Panasonic business companies will be zero and by 2050, it will decrease by 1 percent of the world's CO2 emissions.

"When companies tried to achieve RE100, they were worried that photovoltaic generators and storage batteries would not be enough to achieve it. Therefore, we would like to make a proposal with the aim that RE100 can be achieved by linking three batteries using the technology of the fuel cell," said Norihiko Kawamura, Panasonic.



Panasonic is developing home appliances with the latest technology. In addition, it has been conducting research and development of home fuel cell "Ene-Farm" and hydrogen technology.

"The home fuel cell "Ene-Farm," which is based on this solution, was experimented with in the late 1990s. We have a track record of producing the first unit in the world in 2009. We have a research achievement in fuel cells for more than 20 years," said Norihiko Kawamura, Panasonic.

"H2 KIBOU FIELD" is a stable and optimised power supply by an energy management system based on the integrated control of the power generators and storage system.

The electricity generation amount is 500 kilowatts. It is not affected by climate change.

"Reuse of hydrogen has become a global trend as a trump card to prevent global warming. Since we have fuel cell technology, we would like to contribute to global hydrogen reuse. Of course, we would like to develop the technology that will be based on it in Japan, and this solution can be deployed globally. If hydrogen is available, it will generate electricity anywhere in the world, so we are thinking of spreading it to various places around the world," said Norihiko Kawamura, Panasonic.

Many companies are now looking for solutions to achieve RE100 i.e., a global initiative to 100 percent renewable electricity. Panasonic's one-stop solution aims for a global decrease in CO2 emissions. (ANI)

