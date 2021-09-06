Panjshir resistance forces claim to have captured hundreds of Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 6 (ANI): Amid heavy fighting between the Taliban and the National Resistance Front (NRF) forces to control the Panjshir Valley, the NRF on Sunday claimed to have captured many Taliban troops.

The NRF said that it surrounded hundreds of Taliban fighters in Khawak Pass and the Taliban abandoned vehicles and equipment in the Dashte Rewak area, reported Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford, based in the capital Kabul, reported that sources on the ground said hundreds of Taliban fighters had been taken prisoner on Sunday.

"Sources within the valley are saying the NRF is claiming to have captured about 1,500 Taliban. Apparently, these fighters were surrounded," said Stratford.



Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said on Twitter on Sunday its forces had seized five of the province's seven districts.

Karimi said Khinj and Unabah districts had been taken.

"The Mujahideen [Taliban fighters] are advancing toward the centre [of the province]," he wrote.

Panjshir is the last Afghan province holding out against the armed group that swept to power last month. Taliban is facing stiff resistance after pushing deep into Afghanistan's holdout Panjshir Valley.

Both sides claimed to have the upper hand in Panjshir but neither could produce conclusive evidence to prove it, reported Al Jazeera. (ANI)

