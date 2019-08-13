Representative Image  
Representative Image  

Parliamentary committee probing Lanka's Easter attacks seeks another month to wind up inquiry

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:31 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 13 (ANI): Term of the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC), which is probing the Easter Sunday attacks that killed more than 250 people across Sri Lanka, will be extended by another month, its chairman and Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri said on Tuesday.
The investigation into the terror attacks is currently in its final stages and the final report is scheduled to be presented before the Sri Lankan parliament on August 23, Colombo Page reported.
However, Kumarasiri said that the work will likely continue till September 23.
The proposal to extend the term of the PSC by another month will be presented to the Speaker at the next session of Parliament, the Deputy Speaker added.
The motion to set up the PSC, which was supported by all parties in Parliament, stated that the Committee would present its report within three months of the date of its first sitting. The PSC's first sitting was held in late May.
The Deputy Speaker also said that he intends to consult the PSC members further over plans to summon the three-member committee appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena to probe the Easter Sunday attack to testify before the PSC, reported The Sunday Times. The three-member committee was earlier been expected to be summoned before the PSC on August 20.
Two members, former Inspector General of Police N.K. Illangakoon and former Ministry Secretary Padmasiri Jayamanne have already testified before the PSC separately on an earlier occasion. They told the PSC then that it was better if all three members were present together to answer some questions the PSC had. Supreme Court Justice Vijith Malalgoda is Chairman of the committee appointed by the President.
The terror attacks had rattled several high-end hotels and churches across Sri Lanka on the morning of April 21 when people were busy celebrating Easter Sunday. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:13 IST

Ex-Kyrgyz Pres Almazbek Atambayev plotted coup, says security chief

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Aug 13 (ANI): Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security on Tuesday said that former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was detained in a raid on his residence last week, had plotted a coup to overthrow the government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:37 IST

The Chinese prize fighters

Hong Kong, Aug 13 (ANI): On 1 October 2019, China's authoritarian communist regime will put on yet another impressive military parade, this time to commemorate the modern nation's 70th anniversary. While most of the focus will be heavy armored vehicles, ballistic missiles and the like rolling through

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:32 IST

Trump's Kashmir mediation offer not on table anymore, says Indian envoy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has made it very clear that his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue is not on the table anymore after New Delhi rejected it, India ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:23 IST

Man taken into custody after stabbing several in downtown Sydney

Canberra [Australia], Aug 13 (ANI): A man was taken into custody by the police here after he went on a killing spree in downtown Sydney on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:33 IST

Hong Kong airport reopens, hundreds of flights remain cancelled

Hong Kong, Aug 13 (ANI): Hong Kong airport reopened on Tuesday, a day after a pro-democracy protest brought the air transport hub to a complete standstill. However, hundreds of flights were still listed as cancelled.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:16 IST

Pak's outcry over Kashmir height of hypocrisy, shamelessness,...

Frankfurt [Germany], Aug 13 (ANI): Pakistan's outcry over the developments in Kashmir and its advocacy for the human rights of Kashmiris shows the height of hypocrisy and shamelessness when compared to the 72 years of their illegal occupation of Balochistan, said Hammal Haider, foreign spokesman of

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 08:54 IST

Congressman Tom Suozzi publicly apologises following outcry over...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Congressman Tom Suozzi, who had instigated an outcry among the Indian-American community in the United States following his provocative remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, last week, issued a public apology on Monday (local time), saying "it was a mistake not to consult

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 07:15 IST

Reorganisation of J-K does not violate any border, LoC: Indian...

Washington [US], Aug 13 (ANI): India's decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir and to scrap Article 370 is an internal matter as it does not violate any border or international line of control, said India Ambassador to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 06:47 IST

Iraq: 1 killed, 20 injured in explosion in Baghdad

Baghdad [Iraq], Aug 13 (ANI): At least one person was killed and 20 people suffered injuries in a huge explosion at an ammunition depot in Southern Baghdad on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 05:59 IST

'You don't deserve to represent us': Pakistani accuses Maleeha...

New York [US], Aug 13 (ANI): Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi had to leave from an event after a man heckled and accused her of corruption, saying "You are a thief and don't deserve to represent Pakistan".

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 05:30 IST

UNSC not waiting with garlands for you: Qureshi tells Pakistanis

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Aug 13 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has asked Pakistanis to not live in a "fool's paradise" by expecting United Nations Security Council to "wait with garlands" to support Islamabad's contentions regarding India's decision to abrogate Kashmir's special s

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:49 IST

US is 'learning much' from explosion in Russia: Trump

Washington [US], Aug 13 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that his administration is "learning much" from an explosion at a military test site in northern Russia, in which at least seven people were killed.

Read More
iocl