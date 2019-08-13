Parliamentary committee probing Lanka's Easter attacks seeks another month to wind up inquiry

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 13 (ANI): Term of the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC), which is probing the Easter Sunday attacks that killed more than 250 people across Sri Lanka, will be extended by another month, its chairman and Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri said on Tuesday.

The investigation into the terror attacks is currently in its final stages and the final report is scheduled to be presented before the Sri Lankan parliament on August 23, Colombo Page reported.

However, Kumarasiri said that the work will likely continue till September 23.

The proposal to extend the term of the PSC by another month will be presented to the Speaker at the next session of Parliament, the Deputy Speaker added.

The motion to set up the PSC, which was supported by all parties in Parliament, stated that the Committee would present its report within three months of the date of its first sitting. The PSC's first sitting was held in late May.

The Deputy Speaker also said that he intends to consult the PSC members further over plans to summon the three-member committee appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena to probe the Easter Sunday attack to testify before the PSC, reported The Sunday Times. The three-member committee was earlier been expected to be summoned before the PSC on August 20.

Two members, former Inspector General of Police N.K. Illangakoon and former Ministry Secretary Padmasiri Jayamanne have already testified before the PSC separately on an earlier occasion. They told the PSC then that it was better if all three members were present together to answer some questions the PSC had. Supreme Court Justice Vijith Malalgoda is Chairman of the committee appointed by the President.

The terror attacks had rattled several high-end hotels and churches across Sri Lanka on the morning of April 21 when people were busy celebrating Easter Sunday. (ANI)

