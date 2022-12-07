Parliamentary delegation from Zimbabwe calls on President Murmu

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Parliamentary delegation from Zimbabwe led by Speaker of the Parliament, Advocate Jacob Francis Nzwidamilimo Mudenda called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

The President welcomed the team to Rashtrapati Bhavan and noted the long history of connections between India and Zimbabwe. The approximately 9000 persons of Indian descent who live in Zimbabwe are a significant link between our people, said a press release by President's secretariat.

The President was pleased to learn that business ties between India and Zimbabwe are going well. Trading between India and Zimbabwe is estimated to be worth USD 200 million. About 500 million dollars have been invested in Zimbabwe by Indian businesses.

India has provided five lines of credit to Zimbabwe and has also set up a vocational training centre. She was also happy to note that the ITEC and ICCR scholarships from India are popular among Zimbabweans. She said that we should make more efforts to enhance our bilateral cooperation.

The President said that Parliament represents the voice of the people. There should be more interaction and exchange between our two parliaments. We have a lot to learn from each other, the press release read.

The President said that India is the world's largest democracy. Our strong and vibrant democracy starts from the grassroots level. It truly represents the people of this country. She expressed confidence that the delegation would learn more about India's democratic systems during this visit, the release added. (ANI)