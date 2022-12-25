Parties fail to break impasse, as deadline to seal agreement on Nepal govt formation ends this evening

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 25 (ANI): Leaders of four political parties onboard Nepal's caretaker government are holding discussions to come to an agreement as the deadline to form a new government ends with the day.

Notably, the discussion is going on at the Prime minister's residence in Baluwatar to break the ice and seal an agreement on who will lead the government first.

Ahead of the coalition meeting, Nepal's caretaker PM Sher Bahadur Deuba is holding the meeting with Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal- Prachanda, PM Secretariat said.

Multiple rounds of the meeting held since Friday have failed to bring leaders to an agreement.

Before reaching Baluwatar, the Maoist leader held discussions with his party leaders at his residence in Khumaltar. Meanwhile, Deuba also held various rounds of discussions with the senior members of the party before sitting on for a meeting with Prachanda.



Both the leaders are at loggerheads claiming over the Prime Ministership. Meanwhile, Nepali Congress leadership is under pressure to not leave the prime ministerial position to the Maoists.

The parties could not forge consensus on government formation as major parties - Nepal Congress (NC) and Maoist Center - remained adamant about their respective positions on the prime ministership, a leader, who attended the meeting said.

"We will reach a decision today," NC leader Gyanendra Karki said, adding, "The coalition partners will form the government."

Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has been insisting that he should lead the government while Nepali Congress has been adamant about its position of leading the government as the largest party.

The political drama is running high in Kathmandu as the deadline given by President Bidya Devi Bhandari to the parties to recommend a name for the Prime Minister within 7 days ends today at 5 PM (local time).

President Bhandari has asked the parties to agree on a consensus prime ministerial candidate as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution.

After the Election Commission gave the final result of the House of Representatives election, President Bhandari called the parties for government formation. (ANI)

