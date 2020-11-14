Party will accept Gilgit-Baltistan results if poll process is fair: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah

Faisalabad [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said free and fair elections should be held, and only then will his party accept the outcome of the elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking to the media in Faisalabad, he said the sanctity of vote must be restored and importance should be given to the decision of the people, reported Dunya News.

"We only want the establishment not to interfere in the elections," he said, while alleging pre-poll rigging is taking place in Gilgit-Baltistan.



Taking a jibe at the ruling government, Sanaullah said it has only wasted the time of people during the last two-and-a-half years.

"The government had claimed to make everything right in first 100 days after coming into power but the general public has been made to suffer," Dunya News quoted the PML-N leader.

He further slammed the government over sugar prices in the country.

Pakistan had earlier announced that it will hold elections to the Gilgit-Baltistan legislative assembly on November 15. (ANI)

