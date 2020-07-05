Party's unity at stake, be prepared for tough decisions: Nepal PM to ministers

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 4 (ANI): Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Saturday claimed that the ruling party's unity was at stake and told his ministerial colleagues that some "forceful decisions" might be taken.

In a meeting called at Baluwatar on late Saturday evening, Oli asked ministers to decide on whose side they were if the condition worsens.

"Plots are being hatched against me and President (Bidhya Devi Bhandari). This might result in taking forceful decisions. So, all of you would now need to clear your stance and be prepared," a sitting minister quoted Prime Minister Oli as saying.

The meeting between PM Oli and ministers of cabinet started about half-an-hour late as PM Oli went to Sheetal Niwas to hold consultation with President Bhandari.

Oli's remarks came amid escalating rift in ruling Nepal Communist Party. The meeting of central standing committee (CSC), scheduled for Saturday morning, was postponed on by two days on Saturday.

Nearly 90 per cent members of 50-membered CSC are demanding that Oli should step down.

The Prime Minister has been declining to give up any post while the party's co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that he should give up either the post of Prime Minister or as party head.

Oli has also been skipping CSC meetings which has further increased dissatisfaction in the party.

Dahal on Friday also had held discussions with the President after meeting PM Oli.

The faction of Madhav Kumar Nepal and Pushpa Kamal Dahal is unhappy after President Bhandari prorogued the ongoing budget session.

There have been hints from party leaders that Oli was hatching plans to split the party.

Dahal and Oli share the chairmanship of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP). (ANI)

