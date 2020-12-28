Pashtun leader demands probe into Karima Baloch's death by Canadian govt

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 28 (ANI): Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar on Sunday demanded that the Canadian government investigate the "murder" of activist Karima Baloch in Canada.

Dawar, who is a member of Pakistan's National Assembly made the remark during a "Pashtun Long March to Khyber" rally.

"From the stage of #PashtunLongMarch2Khyber we paid homage to the contribution and sacrifice of #KarimaBaloch. We also demanded that the Canadian government investigate her murder and fulfil its responsibility that began when it offered asylum to her," Mohsin Dawar tweeted and posted the video of the rally.



Karima Baloch's dead body was found in Ontario Lake Toronto harbour front last Monday morning after she was missing since Sunday afternoon. The Toronto police on December 23 termed the death of Karima Baloch, a "non-criminal death", but the family and friends are demanding a thorough investigation into the case.

During the public event, the Pashtun leader also condemned the targeted killing of activists, journalists and politicians in Afghanistan.

"We strongly condemn the planned target killing campaign of activists, journalists and politicians in Afghanistan. This campaign is aimed at undermining the State of Afghanistan and will affect Pashtuns on both sides. PTM will oppose all such plans of death and destruction," Dawar said in a subsequent tweet.

The Pashtuns are facing genocide in the hands of the Pakistan army as a large number of civilians are killed and many are victims of enforced disappearances. Pashtuns allege they are becoming victims in the hands of the Pakistan army and terrorists in the region. (ANI)

