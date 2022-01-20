Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering calls for safe return of Indian youth allegedly abducted by Chinese army

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Pasighat West Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ninong Ering from Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday called for the safe return of the Indian youth Miram Taron who was allegedly abducted by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).



As per Ering, the 17-year-old youth from Arunachal Pradesh was abducted by the Chinese army on Tuesday.

He urged the central government to check the Chinese intrusion of Indian lands.

"Shocking!! #CCPChina's PLA abducted innocent youth from Arunachal Pradesh yesterday (details in attached pic).@MEAIndia @HMOIndia should help in the safe return of the boy and #Chinese intrusion in our land must be checked," tweeted Ering.





His Twitter post said that Taron was abducted at around 6:30 PM near Siungla from the jungle called Lungta Jor under Indian territory by the PLA.

Taron went hunting with his friend Johnny Yaying in the last border village of Bishing under Tuting, he informed.

However, 27-year-old Yaying escaped the Chinese army and he disclosed the abduction episode.

Earlier, Tapir Gao, Member of Parliament from East Arunachal Pradesh, claimed that the youth was 'abducted' on Tuesday from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district.

He claimed that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted the youth where the Tsangpo River enters India in Arunachal Pradesh.

He tweeted, "Chinese PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China-built 3-4 km road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bushing village) of Upper Siang dist., Arunachal Pradesh." (ANI)

