Passenger plane makes hard landing in Russia's Komi Republic, no injuries

Komi Republic [Russia], Feb 10 (Sputnik/ANI): A Utair-operated passenger plane made a hard landing at the airport in Usinsk town in Russia's Komi Republic on Sunday. The regional emergency services told Sputnik that no injuries were reported.

"During a hard landing at the Usinsk airport due to problems with the landing gear, the plane's tail hit the runway. According to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the incident," the emergency services said.

The plane had 94 people, including six crew members, on board. (Sputnik/ANI)

