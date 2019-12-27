Passenger plane with 100 onboard crashes in Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Dec 27 (ANI): A plane belonging to Bek Air Company with 100 people aboard crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday, airport authorities said.

Quoting the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure, Sputnik news agency reported that at least seven people were killed in the incident.

According to the Ministry, the aircraft lost altitude after take-off and crashed into a two-story building.

In a Facebook post, Almaty airport authorities further added that some people have also survived the accident. But numbers are yet to be confirmed.

There were 95 passengers and five crew members on board.

The plane was travelling from Almaty to the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan but disappeared from radars.

The rescue operation is currently underway.

The Kazakh government has created a special commission to investigate the incident.

"The commission is heading for the crash site. All the details and causes [of the crash] will be found. Until the circumstances of the incident are clarified, all flights of planes of this type will be suspended," the ministry added.

The plane crashed in a residential area, where people are being evacuated.

The airport authorities also said that they have suspended flights of Fokker-100 planes following the air crash. The Bek Air airline uses Fokker-100 planes for the flights from Almaty to Nur-Sultan. (ANI)

