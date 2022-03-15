PDM chief calls for long march to Islamabad as political crisis continues

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): Hours after Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) made an announcement about their public rally before the voting on the no-confidence motion, the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) called the people and workers of opposition parties to begin a long march towards Islamabad on March 23 to stage a sit-in.

This announcement was made by PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman after attending the meeting of the joint opposition at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

The meeting was attended by the key opposition leaders including PPP's Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Balochistan National Party (BNP) member Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Amir Haider Hoti of the Awami National Party and independent MNA Mohsin Dawar.

Rehman said that the march would begin simultaneously from all parts of the country after Zuhr prayers on March 23 and would reach the Parliament House the next day. He also asked the people and workers of all the opposition parties to come mentally prepared to stay at D-Chowk till the voting process is complete.



Rehman also said that this rally would provide protection to the members of the assembly to enable them to use their right to vote. This statement came upon the ruling government's decision which prevent their party's members to participate in the no-confidence resolution.

Soon after the announcement by the PDM to hold the long march, the government ministers requested the opposition to delay their protest as the traditional military parade will take place on March 23 which is happened to be "Pakistan Day". However, the opposition had turned down the request, according to Dawn.

Earlier, PTI senator Javed Khan said in a tweet that the "biggest rally" in Pakistan's history will take place in Islamabad's D-Chowk on March 27 in front of the Parliament House, where the Pakistani PM will give a "historic speech."

Last week, while addressing a public meeting in Lower Dir district, Pakistani PM urged people to gather at D-Chowk on the eve of the no-trust vote.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan. (ANI)

