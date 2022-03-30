PDM chief claims support of 175 MNAs over no-trust motion against Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said that the opposition has the support of 175 lawmakers at a time when it needs only 172 member's support to sail through the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Moreover, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) received another setback as Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) quit the ruling alliance after signing an agreement with joint opposition.

The announcement for the exit of MQM-P was made by MQM-P convener and MNA Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at a joint press conference with top opposition leaders, Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Earlier in the day, the MQM-P leaders Farogh Naseem and Aminul Haque resigned as ministers for law and justice, and information technology and telecom, respectively.



Both the ministers resigned after the party took the decision to part ways with the ruling PTI. Naseem, in his resignation letter, wrote that he was resigning on directions from MQM-P's convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Moreover, Haque wrote that he was "bound by my party's decisions as a responsible worker" adding, "In light of my party MQM-P's decisions, I resign as federal minister for information technology and telecommunication. I request you (the prime minister) to accept this."

After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan. (ANI)

