PDM chief Fazlur Rehman expects huge turnout at Loralai rally

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 13 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there will be a big turn out at the rally in Loralai on Wednesday against the incumbent Imran Khan government.

"People's response to the PDM public meetings is unprecedented," said the Maulana.

"The people across the country and the opposition alliance are on the same page, as they consider the 2018 elections were massively rigged," he added.

The Maulana is to lead a PDM rally from Quetta to Loralai, where the opposition alliance will hold a public meeting, reported Dawn.

The Loralai rally is part of the PDM protest against the 'corrupt' government of Imran Khan.

A number of rallies have been organised since October 16 in Malakand, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, Karachi, Multan and Lahore demanding the resignation of Imran Khan by January 31st on corruption charges.

Earlier, at the Malakand rally, the Maulana had declared that the nation is ready to offer any sacrifice to oust Imran Khan. He pledged that jihad would continue till 'rulers stopped oppressing the poor'.



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz is also expected to attend the PDM show in Loralai and former Prime Ministers Yousaf Raza Gillani and Raja Pervez Ashraf would represent the PPP, reported Dawn.

Also, Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and leaders of other member parties of the alliance would participate in the public meeting, reported Dawn.

As per the Maulana, the government has no moral justification to remain in power and it will have to resign as the PDM and the people across the country are on one page.

"The mandate of the people in the last elections was stolen and it is no more secret," he said, adding that the opposition did not accept it.

The Maulana also criticised the government over the Mach incident in which 11 coalminers of the Hazara community were killed by unidentified gunmen.

The Maulana also asked that if there was no terrorism in the country as the government claimed then why were coal miners slaughtered.

He raised the issue of targeted killings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well. He said that innocent people were being killed while the government claimed to have crushed the backbone of terrorism in the country. (ANI)

