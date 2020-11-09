PDM demands uninterrupted proceedings in PTI foreign funding, probe into IG Sindh case

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has demanded uninterrupted proceedings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case and release of the investigation report on the kidnapping of IG Sindh.

According to details, the first meeting of the PDM leadership was held after the interview of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in which former President Asif Zardari also participated through a video link, reported Dunya News.

According to sources, a meeting of the leaders of 11 opposition parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement has been convened on November 14. The summit will discuss the PDM's unanimous statement, removing reservations.

According to Dunya News, the meeting decided to reactivate the PDM steering committee, while the meeting for the joint charter was scheduled for November 13.

The members of the steering committee include Akram Durrani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ayaz Sadiq and Ahsan Iqbal.



Last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered hearing of the foreign funding case against PTI on a daily basis, after the opposition's Rehbar Committee on Wednesday submitted an application, asking the ECP to decide the case before the expiry of the chief election commissioner's term next month.

The application pointed out that the foreign funding case against the PTI had been pending with the ECP for the past five years.

The opposition's 11-party alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has organised three mammoth rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi, and Balochistan as part of countrywide agitations, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, the police had "arrested" Safdar Awan, from the hotel they were staying in Karachi, hours after the PML-N vice-president had lashed out at Imran Khan and his government at the second power show of PDM.

PML-N leader and spokesman for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz's and former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said that the IGP Sindh, Mushtaq Mehr, was 'kidnapped' by Rangers who forced him to file an FIR for Safdar's arrest.

The development caused extreme bitterness among the police officers who retaliated by submitting leaves of absence. (ANI)

