PDM to hold meet in Lahore to formulate strategy against Imran Khan govt

Lahore [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party Opposition alliance, will on Friday hold a meeting to formulate its future strategy against the Imran Khan led-government at Jati Umra in Lahore.

PDM will deliberate upon en masse resignations from the assemblies and contesting the Senate elections and by-polls. The meeting has assumed significance after the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) decided to take part in the election process, Geo News reported.

PDM has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan till January 31 and in case of denial fo this demand, the front has announced a rally against the government.



PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has already arrived in Lahore, while PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will join the meeting via a video link.

Jamiat Ulema Pakistan head Shah Owais Noorani will lead a delegation of his party. The Qaumi Watan Party will be represented by Aftab Ahmed Sherpao and Hashim Babar, Geo News further reported.

Maryam and Bilawal are among the major leaders who have repeatedly said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised several PDM rallies held in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16. (ANI)

