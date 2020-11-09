PDM to hold meet on Nov 14 to finalise agreement: JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Sunday said that the leaders of the alliance would meet on November 14 to finalise an agreement and decode the road ahead.

Speaking to media after a PDM meeting in Islamabad, the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) said PDM has decided to draft an agreement, adding that the steering committee would meet on November 13, where all the parties would bring forward their recommendations, reported The News.

Rehman said that in PDM's view, the movement's real purpose was to restore democracy and the rule of the Constitution in Pakistan.

While talking about today's meeting, he said that the "disrespect" shown to the Sindh police's high command and the incident that had transpired in Karachi with regard to Maryam Nawaz and retired Capt Safdar Awan was once again condemned, as per The News.

He also claimed that no report has been brought forward even as three weeks had transpired since the Karachi incident.



Rehman further pointed that despite members of the Opposition facing cases launched by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other institutions, there was silence when it came to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen's corruption.

In the Sunday meeting, the country's political situation was deliberated upon and the "most urgent issue" of the economic crisis in Pakistan was also discussed, informed the JUI-F chief.

The opposition's 11-party alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has organised three mammoth rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi, and Balochistan as part of countrywide agitations, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, the police had "arrested" Safdar Awan, from the hotel they were staying in Karachi, hours after the PML-N vice-president had lashed out at Imran Khan and his government at the second power show of PDM.

Several police officers had applied for leave to "come out of the [...] shock" caused by the registration of an FIR and arrest of Safdar, according to Dawn. (ANI)

