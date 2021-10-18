PDM to launch country-wide agitation over high inflation in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 18 (ANI): Hitting out at Imran Khan government over the recent hike in prices of fuel and other utilities, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Sunday decided to launch a nationwide agitation against the Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The decision was made during a telephonic conversation between leader of opposition Shehhbaz Sharif and PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Samaa TV reported.

In addition to the increasing prices of petroleum, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has also hiked electricity and gas tariffs in the country.



Meanwhile, prices of edible oil and ghee have gone up while prices of food items and high energy costs have caused concerns among people in Pakistan, Samaa TV reported.

During the call, Shehbaz and Fazlur Rehman have also agreed that the PDM will organise country-wide demonstrations against the rising inflation in the country.

People need to come out on the streets against inflation, unemployment, and economic disaster, the two leaders expressed.

These developments came a day after opposition parties organised a rally of the anti-government alliance, famously known as PDM, in Faisalabad's Dhobi Ghat. (ANI)

