Peace talk between TTP, Pakistani govt concludes in Kabul

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 18 (ANI): A senior Taliban spokesperson has said that a negotiation between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Pakistani government concluded two days back in Kabul.

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid on Saturday said he hopes that this time, the negotiations bear fruit, following the last round of peace talks between the two sides that did not yield results.

The Afghan Taliban official said that his side played the role of a mediator, Geo News reported.

Mujahid said that in case the talks fail, then the Islamic outfit would not allow the Afghan soil to be used for attacks against Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban are responsible for most insurgent attacks in Afghanistan, which follow an established pattern of regular low-level ambush and hit-and-run attacks, coupled with periodic high-profile attacks.



The TTP has carried out some of the deadliest attacks inside Pakistan in recent years. Although it is not directly affiliated with the Afghan Taliban but pledges allegiance to them.

The Taliban official said TTP has announced an indefinite cease-fire and since then earlier this month, and since then, the attacks in the country have halted.

For weeks now, the Pakistani government has been negotiating with the TTP to permanently halt cross-border attacks from Afghanistan.

The latest round of intense and extensive negotiations has seen Pakistan going all in to involve relevant stakeholders to reach an agreement with the group.

A group of prominent elders has visited Kabul many times to persuade the group to shun violence. According to the media reports, the Afghan Taliban have thrown their weight behind the ongoing negotiations to ensure that the peace process stays on track.

TTP has now declared an indefinite ceasefire with the Pakistani government. Earlier this month, the Pakistani government acknowledged for the first time that it was negotiating with the TTP.

Even though both sides are in negotiation, it remains to see if the peace talks will yield lasting peace. (ANI)

