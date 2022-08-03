Pelosi displays US "lawlessness" in Taiwan: Russia's Lavrov

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], August 3 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan reflects Washington's desire to prove its "impunity and display their lawlessness.

He made these remarks during a press conference with Myanmar's Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

"I cannot tell what was their motivation but there are no doubts that it reflects the very same policy we are talking about with regards to the Ukrainian situation," Lavrov said during his Myanmar visit.

"This is a desire to prove to absolutely everyone impunity and display their lawlessness. 'I do whatever I want' - it's about like this," he explained.

The Russian foreign minister stressed that he did not see any other "reason to create such an irritant literally out of nowhere, fully aware of what it means for the People's Republic of China.

"Pelosi's high-stakes trip to Taiwan came to an end today as she departed from the self-ruled island after a short and gripping trip which raised tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Beijing announced live firing as part of its military operations near Taiwan and also scrambled jets in the air identification zone of the island.

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia considered Pelosi's visit a clear provocation in the spirit of the United States' aggressive policy of an all-out effort to contain China.

Moscow, whose ties with Washington have strained since the start of the Ukraine war, called on the Biden administration "to refrain from actions that undermine regional stability".

The ministry also asked Washington to recognize the new geopolitical reality in which there is no longer any place for American hegemony." (ANI)