Pelosi's visit to Taiwan completely justified: CTA's Penga Tshering

Dharamshala [Himachal Pradesh], August 3 (ANI): Sikyong Penga Tshering, the leader of the Central Tibetan Administration, on Wednesday said that the visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan is completely justified from a US point of view.

He added that China's attempt to turn it into a major issue will hold implications for its future relations with the United States and Taiwan.

"The visit is completely justified from a US point of view, China labelling it a major issue does not bode well for the future relationship between US and China, and between China and Taiwan," Penga Tshering told ANI.

"I do not understand why, when Taiwan is living so peacefully in a democratic setting where the leaders are elected by the people, why China needs to exert its sovereignty over the island. Taiwan was never ruled by China or any Chinese dynasty. Why don't people let other people in peace, is the biggest question," he added.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday as part of a Congressional delegation's tour of the Indo-Pacific region.



Minutes after her aircraft landed in Taipei, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it would hold six live-fire military drills in the waters around Taiwan from Thursday to Sunday.

In response, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that China's plans to hold military drillsis an attempt to threaten Taiwan's major ports and metropolitan areas.

Meanwhile, Pelosi on Wednesday morning met with Taiwan's President, Tsai Ing-wen and reiterated Washington's support to the island country and said that the US' determination to preserve Taiwan's sovereignty was "iron-clad".

"America has made a bedrock promise to always stand with Taiwan. On this strong foundation, we've a thriving partnership grounded in self-government and self-determination focused on mutual security in the region and the world committed to economic prosperity," Pelosi said.

Earlier in the day, Pelosi visited Taiwan's parliament and also held a meeting with Tsai Chi-chang, the deputy speaker. During the meeting, she said, "We come in friendship to Taiwan, we come in peace for the region."



Over the US-Taiwan economic cooperation, Pelosi said that her new US legislation aimed at strengthening the American chip industry in Taiwan which will compete with China. (ANI)

