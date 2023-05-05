Penumbral lunar eclipse seen over Nepal sky

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 5 (ANI): The penumbral lunar eclipse was seen over the Nepali sky on the full moon day.

The lunar eclipse started at 8:59 PM (Local Time) on Friday and will continue till 1:16 AM (Local Time) Saturday.



This is neither a partial nor a total lunar eclipse. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon enters the Earth's penumbra, the outer part of the shadow.

It is very difficult to spot this kind of eclipse with a nude eye since the moon will be a bit fainter. Although the existence of this eclipse is acknowledged in scientific belief, it is not acknowledged in religious texts. Hence, no religious or cultural beliefs are applicable to this eclipse.

Astronomy, science and technology, and innovation enthusiasts could take a picture of the moon tonight, weather permitting, and research why this eclipse was not counted while developing astronomy in ancient times. (ANI)

