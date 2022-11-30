People angry as China fails to prevent coronavirus cases despite its 'zero COVID' policy: Report

Beijing [China], November 30 (ANI): Chinese people continue to live under strict restrictions while the rest of the world has gone back to living a normal life. China is failing to prevent coronavirus infections despite the strict lockdown and regulations under its 'Zero COVID' policy, Voices Against Autocracy reported.

The Chinese government continues to follow the zero COVID policy despite the people terming it 'ineffective.' The COVID-19 cases in China continue to increase rapidly which has angered Chinese people as they continue to remain under strict restrictions. Chinese people have been terming these restrictions "inhuman, as per the Voices Against Autocracy report.

People have raised doubts over the Chinese government's failure to contain the virus spread while the rest of the world has gone back to their routine life. Notably, China has been adhering to strict COVID policy ever since the pandemic started. The Chinese government has been imposing strict lockdowns, travel restrictions and conducting mass testing to control the spread of the virus.

In 2019, US Consulate in Wuhan raised doubts over the virus infection and claimed that it was not normal as the situation continued to deteriorate. The report claimed that the schools started to shut down abruptly while healthcare facilities witnessed a rise in activities, as per the news report. Beijing announced the Covid-19 outbreak in December-end. However, it has not disclosed the source of Covid-19 infections.

Earlier, China ridiculed the countries that were fighting the rising number of COVID-19 cases and lauded its efforts to contain the pandemic. Almost every country on the planet has got rid of COVID-19. However, China is an exception. Every day, thousands of new COVID-19 cases are reported in China.



The Chinese authorities continue to impose stringent restrictions in major cities, including Shanghai, Beijing, Wuhan and Guangzhou as they are witnessing an increase in new cases and imposing strict lockdowns. Frustrated with the inconvenience, people have been sharing their problems on social media platforms. People have also held protests in China and are questioning the authorities over the handling of the health crisis.

As per the Voices Against Autocracy report, one Chinese person on the social media platform Weibo wrote, "We had to lock down in April, and then again in November. The government hasn't provided subsidies - do you think my rent doesn't cost money." People are anguished over the government's inability to control the virus and return their life to normalcy. (ANI)







