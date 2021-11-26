People in Bangladesh observes 13th Anniversary of Mumbai Terror attacks

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 26 (ANI): A series of events were held in Dhaka city to observe the 13th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks.

To mark the day, a photo exhibition was held at Shilpakala Academy where pictures of the Mumbai Terror Attacks were put on display.



Pictures of Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, the mastermind of 26/11 terror attacks, who is based in Pakistan, were also displayed for the visitors.





In another event, a cycle rally was held in the city which passed in front of the Pakistan High Commission to make Islamabad acknowledge its support to the perpetrators of 26/11 terror attacks. In a seminar by Bangladesh Online Activist Forum, terrorism in all forms has been condemned.



On the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, the world remembered the victims of this dastardly attack and the valiant security personnel who laid down their lives.

In New Delhi, a senior diplomat from the High Commission of Pakistan in India was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs. A Note Verbale reiterating India's call for an expeditious trial in the Mumbai terror attacks case, and calling on the Government of Pakistan to abide by its commitment to not allow territories under its control for terrorism against India, was handed over to him.

Fourteen other countries lost their nationals in these attacks. Indian Missions in these countries are organizing memorial events remembering the victims, both national and foreign, reminding the world of the continuing global threat of terrorism. Senior government representatives from the host Governments, family members of victims and survivors will be participating in these solemn events.

It is a matter of deep anguish that even after 13 years of this heinous terror attack, the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe still await closure, with Pakistan showing little sincerity in bringing the perpetrators to justice. (ANI)

