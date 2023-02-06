People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa protest against Peshawar attack, resurgence of militancy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], February 6 (ANI): Demanding peace, thousands of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came to the roads on Sunday against the resurgence of militancy in the region and condemned the recent brutal attack on a mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines area, Pakistan based Dawn newspaper reported.

The peace rallies were held in Mohmand, Malakand, Lakki Marwat and other areas under the slogan of 'Ulasi Pasoon' (public uprising).

Leaders who participated in the Mohmand rally included Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen and Awami National Party provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak.

Those participating in the rally were mostly youngsters who were holding white flags, placards and banners, demanding the government eliminate militancy and ensure sustainable peace.

A huge contingent of police was deployed to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion.

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Pashteen, while addressing the rally, said that militancy and worsening law and order situation had affected every segment of society, including children, women, senior citizens and tribal elders.

"Workers of every political party have sacrificed their lives during the war imposed on the Pakhtun region," Pashteen said as quoted by Dawn.



Pashtuns were divided under a conspiracy, said, urging them to show unity in the larger interest of their community.

"Only in Momand Gat area of the Mohmand tribal district, at least three dozen people have been killed," he said.

Meanwhile, the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Wednesday staged a protest against the rising incidents of terrorism in the province.

The local police force staged a protest in front of the Peshawar Press Club.

It was the first such protest by the police in the history of the province.

Videos shared on social media showed groups of police officers raising slogans against rising terrorist incidents.

On January 30, a suicide bomber blew himself up in Peshawar's Police Lines mosque, a heavily guarded facility at about 1 pm during 'Zohr' prayers, resulting in a portion of the roof caving in on devotees offering prayers at the time.

The death toll from the blast rose to 100 as the rescue operation to retrieve bodies from the debris of the mosque concluded last Tuesday, Geo News reported.

The count of the injured from the deadly suicide blast reached at least 221. (ANI)

