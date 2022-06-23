People in Pak's Bajaur district continue to suffer from power cut

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 23 (ANI): Residents of a tribal district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province continued to suffer from power cut and water supply in various areas since Monday, local media reported.

Several residents of the Bajaur tribal district on Wednesday complained that most parts of the province have been without electricity supply since Monday morning, adding that the Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) has failed to fix the faults in the transmission lines and restore the power supply that was disrupted by heavy rain.

Sadiqabad town resident Fazal Rahman said, "Electricity supply was suspended to most areas of the district when the recent spell of rain started on Monday."

The residents said power supply was suspended to almost all parts of the region, including Khar, the district headquarters, reported Dawn.

Khar's social activist Asadullah Khan stated, "The Tesco officials have not even bothered to restore power supply to the district headquarters, what to talk of other areas."

Bajaur district residents also complained about facing water shortage.



Mamond tehsil resident Shah Wali Khan said, "Though people in majority areas of the district are using solar-power to run water supply schemes, they did not function during the rain, causing water shortage."

The residents demanded Tesco officials to fix the disrupted power supply without delay.

The faults in the transmission lines occurred due to heavy rain and thunderstorm and they are being fixed to restore power supply to the affected areas without delay, reported Dawn citing a Tesco official.

The closure of several power plants in Pakistan due to lack of fuel and other technical pitfalls has caused an electricity shortfall, resulting in power outages. Few powerplants also received capacity payments post-shutdown as well.

The Pakistan government had also imposed a ban on wedding functions after 10 pm that was effective from June 8.

The Pakistan government recently decided to increase the electricity tariff, adding to the woes of the people. Pakistani masses who are under the burden of rising inflation and a deteriorating economy were shocked by the rise in basic electricity tariff by Rs 7.9 per unit.

Currently, the basic power tariff is Rs 16.91 per unit and with an increase of Rs 7.9078 per unit, it will be more than Rs 24 per unit, reported Geo News. (ANI)

